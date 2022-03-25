RRR box-office: SS Rajamouli’s film mints $3 million from premiere shows in US

SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated period epic RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR together for the first time on screen, has opened with a bang at the box-office. In the US, the film has already minted $3 million from its premiere shows and as per the film’s overseas distributor, it’s the first Indian film to breach $3 million club from premiere shows alone. Also read: Twitter raves about Jr NTR, Ram Charan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The movie has been released in the overseas market by Raftar Creations. A tweet from their Twitter page read: “USA Premiers comscore Hourly Gross. $3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST fist ever Indian movie to hit the $3 million dollar mark for Premiers (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, witnessed a grand worldwide release on Friday worldwide in a record number of screens.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan plays Sitarama Raju; NTR plays Bheem in the film.

RRR is Rajamouli’s first full-length period film. Even though his film Magadheera had a period portion, close to half of the film had a modern-day segment.

Like most of his films, RRR too is a tale of revenge. In a promotional interview with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga, Rajamouli said his films are mostly based on revenge because it’s the strongest emotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

RRR was originally supposed to be released in cinemas on January 7. However, the release got postponed due to the sudden spike in the number of Omicron-related cases in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON