Live
RRR release live updates: Tickets sell for ₹2100, Twitter records first reactions for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's movie
RRR release live updates: SS Rajamouli's film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles. Check out all the conversation about the film here.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST
SS Rajamouli's follow-up to his Baahubali duology, RRR is out on Friday. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Check out all the live updates around the film's release.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 25, 2022 09:25 AM IST
‘Doesn’t recreate magic of Baahubali'
Film critics Suchin Mehrotra shared his views on RRR on Twitter.
-
Mar 25, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Tickets sell for ₹2100
A few reports suggest that tickets for the film are selling at a rate as high as ₹2100 in Delhi. The film's massive budget could be to blame.
-
Mar 25, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Taran Adarsh calls it terrific
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his review of the film on Twitter. He has called it 'terrific'.
Topics
RRR release live updates: Tickets sell at ₹2100, first reactions out
RRR release live updates: SS Rajamouli's film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles. Check out all the conversation about the film here.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Samantha unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares cryptic post
Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya filed for divorce in October last year.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli get mobbed in Jaipur, struggle to get inside car
RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and also has cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam ends up as a box office disaster: report
- Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam could not even make enough money to justify its ₹200 crore budget.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Ram Charan lands in Punjab for RRR promotions, spotted petting a dog
- Ram Charan was seen getting friendly with a security dog at the Punjab airport as he reached Amritsar for the promotions of his film RRR.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:45 PM IST
Aamir Khan learns Naatu Naatu steps from Jr NTR, Ram Charan ahead of RRR release
Naatu Naatu is a dance number from RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing identical steps. It was released in Hindi with the title Naacho Naccho.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 10:21 PM IST
Mahesh Babu releases daughter Sitara's debut song Penny: 'Couldn't be prouder'
- Penny, a song from Mahesh Babu's upcoming action comedy film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, marks his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's debut.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Nani shares first look from Dasara, fans see shades of Allu Arjun from Pushpa
- Nani shared the first look of his film Dasara, giving a glimpse of his character Dharani. The film is being helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela and also stars Keerthy Suresh.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara is 'stealing the show' from him in music video
- Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will be seen together in Penny, a song from the actor's upcoming action comedy film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 03:31 PM IST
RRR made on budget of ₹336 cr, amount excludes Ram Charan, Jr NTR's salaries
- The budget of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn's RRR stands at ₹336 crore. Here's what is included in this amount.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 03:51 PM IST
Ram Charan travels with pet dog for RRR promotions in Dubai. See pics
Actor Ram Charan brought along his dog to the the promotions of RRR in Dubai. Check out their pictures.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Rajamouli on Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us in RRR'
- SS Rajamouli says he and his team have been enquiring about people from war-torn Ukraine, who had worked with him on his upcoming film RRR. A song from the film had been shot in the country.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board Godfather with flowers. See pic
Salman Khan posed for picture with Chiranjeevi as he joined the sets of Godfather. Check out their photo together.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu shares ‘sweetest’ trailer of ‘smallest’ film Mishan Impossible
- Mishan Impossible, a Swaroop RSJ directorial, stars Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakashan, Jayateertha Molugu, and others.
Published on Mar 15, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai, fans ask 'new Hindi film'?
- Allu Arjun, whose latest release Pushpa: The Rise was a box office success, will soon begin work on its second part Pushpa: The Rule.
Published on Mar 15, 2022 02:08 PM IST