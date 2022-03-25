Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR release live updates: Tickets sell for 2100, Twitter records first reactions for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's movie
Live

RRR release live updates: Tickets sell for 2100, Twitter records first reactions for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's movie

RRR release live updates: SS Rajamouli's film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles. Check out all the conversation about the film here.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

SS Rajamouli's follow-up to his Baahubali duology, RRR is out on Friday. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Check out all the live updates around the film's release.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:25 AM IST

    ‘Doesn’t recreate magic of Baahubali'

    Film critics Suchin Mehrotra shared his views on RRR on Twitter.

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    Tickets sell for 2100

    A few reports suggest that tickets for the film are selling at a rate as high as 2100 in Delhi. The film's massive budget could be to blame.

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    Taran Adarsh calls it terrific

    Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his review of the film on Twitter. He has called it 'terrific'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrr jr ntr ram charan alia bhatt ss rajamouli
telugu cinema

RRR release live updates: Tickets sell at 2100, first reactions out

RRR release live updates: SS Rajamouli's film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles. Check out all the conversation about the film here.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
telugu cinema

Samantha unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares cryptic post

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya filed for divorce in October last year.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli get mobbed in Jaipur, struggle to get inside car

RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and also has cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli in Jaipur during RRR promotions.
Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli in Jaipur during RRR promotions.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam ends up as a box office disaster: report

  • Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam could not even make enough money to justify its 200 crore budget.
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has had a ‘disastrous’ run at the box office.
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has had a ‘disastrous’ run at the box office.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Ram Charan lands in Punjab for RRR promotions, spotted petting a dog

  • Ram Charan was seen getting friendly with a security dog at the Punjab airport as he reached Amritsar for the promotions of his film RRR.  
Ram Charan reached Punjab for RRR promotions.&nbsp;
Ram Charan reached Punjab for RRR promotions. 
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Aamir Khan learns Naatu Naatu steps from Jr NTR, Ram Charan ahead of RRR release

Naatu Naatu is a dance number from RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing identical steps. It was released in Hindi with the title Naacho Naccho.
Aamir Khan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli during RRR movie promotions in Delhi.
Aamir Khan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli during RRR movie promotions in Delhi.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 10:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu releases daughter Sitara's debut song Penny: 'Couldn't be prouder'

  • Penny, a song from Mahesh Babu's upcoming action comedy film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, marks his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's debut.
Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara in stills from Penny's music video.
Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara in stills from Penny's music video.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Nani shares first look from Dasara, fans see shades of Allu Arjun from Pushpa

  • Nani shared the first look of his film Dasara, giving a glimpse of his character Dharani. The film is being helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela and also stars Keerthy Suresh.
Nani in the first look of his upcoming film Dasara.
Nani in the first look of his upcoming film Dasara.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara is 'stealing the show' from him in music video

  • Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will be seen together in Penny, a song from the actor's upcoming action comedy film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Mahesh Babu will be seen with his daughter Sitara in new music video.
Mahesh Babu will be seen with his daughter Sitara in new music video.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

RRR made on budget of 336 cr, amount excludes Ram Charan, Jr NTR's salaries

  • The budget of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn's RRR stands at 336 crore. Here's what is included in this amount.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 03:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Ram Charan travels with pet dog for RRR promotions in Dubai. See pics

Actor Ram Charan brought along his dog to the the promotions of RRR in Dubai. Check out their pictures.
The team of RRR playing with Ram Charan's dog.
The team of RRR playing with Ram Charan's dog.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Rajamouli on Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us in RRR'

  • SS Rajamouli says he and his team have been enquiring about people from war-torn Ukraine, who had worked with him on his upcoming film RRR. A song from the film had been shot in the country.
SS Rajamouli (left) talks about shooting a portion of RRR in Ukraine and (right) Jr NTR in a still from Naatu Naatu song, which was shot in the country.
SS Rajamouli (left) talks about shooting a portion of RRR in Ukraine and (right) Jr NTR in a still from Naatu Naatu song, which was shot in the country.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board Godfather with flowers. See pic

Salman Khan posed for picture with Chiranjeevi as he joined the sets of Godfather. Check out their photo together.
Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi.
Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Taapsee Pannu shares ‘sweetest’ trailer of ‘smallest’ film Mishan Impossible

  • Mishan Impossible, a Swaroop RSJ directorial, stars Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakashan, Jayateertha Molugu, and others.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from the recently-released trailer of Mishan Impossible.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from the recently-released trailer of Mishan Impossible.
Published on Mar 15, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai, fans ask 'new Hindi film'?

  • Allu Arjun, whose latest release Pushpa: The Rise was a box office success, will soon begin work on its second part Pushpa: The Rule.
Allu Arjun met Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai on Monday.
Allu Arjun met Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai on Monday.
Published on Mar 15, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out