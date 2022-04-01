RRR box office week 1 collection: Hindi version beats Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files' first week total with 132 cr

RRR's Hindi version continues its successful first week at the box office. The SS Rajamouli film beat the collections of his own film Baahubali: The Beginning as well as the first week collections of Sooryavanshi and The Kashmir Files. The film has collected ₹132 crore in its first week and is now moving towards the ₹200 crore mark. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'mast' RRR after catching a screening: ‘And nationalism is my favourite subject’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a fictional story about the fight of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) against the British Raj. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in smaller roles. It has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the moviegoers.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film's Hindi version collected ₹11.50 crore nett on Thursday, which takes its total collection to around ₹132 crore nett. The report also states, “The first week has ensured that the film is a HIT and now it is about will be about the second Friday to take it a level higher.”

RRR's first week collections are higher than the first week collections of other post-pandemic blockbusters such as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which collected ₹120.66 crore, The Kashmir Files which collected ₹97.30 crore and Gangubai Kathiawadi which earned ₹68.93 crore in their first week in theatres. RRR, however, remains behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, the English version of which collected ₹148.07 crore in India in its first week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a tweet by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Thursday, the six-day worldwide collections of the film are close to ₹700 crore.

Recently, Alia penned a note to clear rumours of her being upset with SS Rajamouli over her limited screen time in RRR. She plays Sita in the film. She wrote, “In today's randomness, I've heard that I have apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I always realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON