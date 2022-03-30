Post RRR's success, 'fan' Kangana Ranaut says SS Rajamouli has 'proved he's greatest Indian film director ever'

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR, which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan together for the first time, has won audiences all over the world as the film has grossed over ₹600 crore in just five days since its release. Actor Kangana Ranaut is also among the fans of the film and director Rajamouli. Taking to social media, the actor called the filmmaker the greatest Indian film director ever. She also said it’s the humility and simplicity that defines him and not success. Also read: RRR box office day 5 collection: Film earns ₹600 crore worldwide, Hindi version also hits ₹100 crore mark

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to heap praise on SS Rajamouli, whom she described as a filmmaker with no unsuccessful film to his credit. “Rajamouli sir has proved he’s the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film,” Kangana wrote.

In continuation of the story, she further wrote, “Yet the best thing about him not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan.”

Kangana's praise for Rajamouli on Instagram Stories.

RRR, which has been made on a budget of over Rs. 300 crore, had a grand release on March 25 in cinemas and has already grossed over Rs. 600 crore worldwide and counting. The Hindi version of the film alone has grossed over ₹100 crore. Over the March 25-27 weekend, it was reportedly the highest-grossing film in the world, with earnings equivalent to $65 million.

On Tuesday, Jr. NTR took to Twitter to to share a note in which he thanked everyone who worked on making RRR one of the most celebrated Indian movies. He went on to call RRR a landmark film in his career.

“All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible,” he said.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

