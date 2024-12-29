Sai Pallavi shares unseen pics to mark 3 month anniversary of sister Pooja Kannan's wedding: ‘Never been this right’

Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan married Vineeth Sivakumar in a traditional Badaga wedding in Ooty in September. The actor marked the three month anniversary of the special day, and shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram on Sunday. (Also read: Sai Pallavi can't hold back happy tears at Pooja Kannan's Badaga-style wedding. See pics) Sai Pallavi's latest Instagram post had a series of candid pictures from the traditional wedding.

Sai shares photo album from sister's wedding

In the first set of pictures shared in a post, Sai shared candid stills of Pooja as she tied the knot with Vineeth, dressed in traditional and simple white sari. The two exchanged varmalas, touched the feet of their grandparents, and were pictured smiling at each other.

In the caption, Sai wrote: “Lil did I know that my sister’s wedding would also be the next phase of my life! I witnessed every soul present in the ceremony tear up, bless them and dance in joy! I wasn’t ready to let Pooju take this big step because this was new to me and I couldn’t advise her on pros and cons, like I always did with things in life. But in my heart I knew that my dear @v1n33 will pamper and love Pooju the way I do or maybe even more! It’s been three months since the wedding and I’ve never been this right in my life.”

More pictures

Sai made a separate Instagram post to share pictures of herself throughout the course of the wedding, and captioned it: “Now let’s focus on the eligible bachelorette AKA the sister of the bride.”

The actor looked stunning in a simple white sari, pearl necklace and a red bindi. In another picture, she was seen in a red sari, smiling wide. The actor also put haldi on Vineeth's forehead in another picture.

On the work front, Sai was last seen in Amaran, in which she starred opposite Sivakartikeyan. The biopic drama released in theatres on October 31 and was a huge box office success. She will be seen next in Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya, and in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Sita.