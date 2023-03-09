Sai Pallavi talks about physical and verbal abuse as she opens up on MeToo movement: 'You don’t have to be...'

Actor Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the Tamil film Gargi, is the latest guest on the Telugu chat show Nijam with Smita. In the latest promotional video of the episode featuring Sai Pallavi, she opened up about the MeToo movement. She said that even verbal abuse is a form of abuse and can’t be taken lightly. (Also Read | Sai Pallavi reportedly joins Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2)

In the promotional clip, she talks about her journey from being a medical student to becoming an actor and how it changed her life. She also shared a refreshing perspective on the challenges and joys of being a successful woman. She also mentioned one co-star among Jr NTR (Tarak), Bunny (Allu Arjun), or Ram Charan that she would want to dance with.

When she was asked about the MeToo movement, she said, “You don’t have to be physically abusive. Even verbally abusing a person and making them uncomfortable is a form of abuse.”

The chat show Nijam with Smita, which currently streams on Sony Liv, is being hosted by singer-writer Smita. Previous guests on the show included actors Nani and Rana Daggubati. The complete episode will be streamed soon.

Sai Pallavi is said to have landed an extended cameo role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The grapevine is that she will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil in the film, which is currently on the floors. She will join the sets in the next schedule and will finish her portion in a week’s time.

Reacting to the reports of Sai Pallavi being signed for Pushpa 2, several fans took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “If true, this is going to be really exciting. It’ll be even more interesting if she gets to play a negative character (sic).” Another person said, “One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please (sic).”

This will be the first time Sai Pallavi will be seen in an Allu Arjun-starrer. Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. Pushpa 2 began filming with a muhurat shot in November last year. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast.

