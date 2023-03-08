Sai Pallavi reportedly joins Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2; fans can't keep calm

Actor Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in Tamil film Gargi, is said to have landed a key role in Allu Arjun’s next part in the Pushpa franchise. Reports have emerged that Sai has been roped in to play a character that’s freshly added to Pushpa: The Rule. However, an official announcement from the makers is yet awaited. Also read: Allu Arjun grooves to Pushpa song O Antava as he joins DJ Martin Garrix on stage at Hyderabad show

It is reported that Sai will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil in the film, which is currently on the floors. As per reports, Sai Pallavi will be seen in an extended cameo in Pushpa: The Rule. She will join the sets in the next schedule and will finish her portion in a week’s time.

Reacting to the reports of Sai Pallavi being signed for Pushpa 2, several fans took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “If true, this is going to be really exciting. It’ll be even more interesting if she gets to play a negative character (sic).” Another one said, “One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please (sic).”

This will be the first time Sai Pallavi will be seen in an Allu Arjun-starrer. Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the makers filmed the introduction song. Pushpa: The Rule went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

