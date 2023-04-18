Saif Ali Khan joins the sets of NTR 30, to play the antagonist in Telugu debut; see his pics with Jr NTR

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project which is being directed by Koratala Siva. On Tuesday, Saif joined the sets to begin filming for the project. He will be seen playing the prime antagonist in the film. Pictures from the sets have surfaced on social media. Also read: Jr NTR thanks Alia Bhatt for personalised gifts for his sons, wants one for himself: 'You're the sweetest' Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan on sets of NTR30.

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film, currently dubbed NTR 30, after Janatha Garage. Interestingly, this project also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Saif's pictures from the sets. He wrote: “NTR JR - Janhvi Kapoor - Film: Saif Ali Khan stars shoot today… #SaifAliKhanjoins the cast of #NTR30, begins filming with #NTRJr today… Co-stars #JanhviKapoor… #KoratalaSivadirects… 5 April 2024 release (sic).”

The project was officially launched with a pooja a few weeks ago. Apart from SS Rajamouli, KGF director Prashanth Neel also attended the event as one of the main guests. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony were shared on social media. In one of the videos, Jr NTR could be seen welcoming Janhvi for the launch. She was seen wearing a light green saree. In another video, both Jr NTR and Janhvi could be seen joining Rajamouli on stage as he clapped the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.

The project was launched months after it was originally announced last year. Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have been demanding updates from the team. Jr NTR requested fans to not keep asking for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people. “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more," he said. NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy.

