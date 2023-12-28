Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 7: Prabhas starrer estimated to cross 300 cr in India

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, released in multiple languages last Friday and has been raking in good money at the box office. With Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan playing the leads, the film had a strong opening at the box office in India. The film is estimated to have made ₹300.72 crore in its seven day run in India, according to Sacnilk.in. (Also Read: Sriya Reddy on receiving love for her performance: ‘If people loved me in Salaar as Radha, OG will be the cherry on top’) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

The collection for the 7th day alone, based on the box office and occupancy, is estimated to have crossed ₹5.32 crore in all languages. The data is based only on advance collections, with the final numbers expected to reflect more.

Day wise collection

On the first day of its run, the website claims that Salaar raked in a business of ₹90.7 crore in India. On its second day, ₹56.35 crore was estimated while day three raked in ₹62.05 crore. Day four saw a business of approximately ₹46.3 crore, and day five made ₹24.9 crore in India. The sixth day saw a business of ₹15.1 crore, while the seventh day is estimated to have made ₹5.32 crore.

Worldwide box office

As for worldwide, the film’s team claimed that it has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. They shared a poster that reads, “500 crore GBOC worldwide." It captioned the post, "Deva repairing box office records. ##SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹500 crores at the worldwide box office (GBOC) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs.”

About Salaar

Adapted from Prashanth’s 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. The sequel of the film will delve deeper into Prabhas’ Deva and Prithviraj’s Varadharaja Mannar’s stories and reveal how these friends turned enemies. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

