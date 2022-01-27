Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls off her skis in funny new video. Watch here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared fresh picture and video from her Switzerland vacation and revealed that she began her skiing journey with toddlers. The actor also thanked her trainer for making her achieve all that she could in the process.

Samantha also wrote a note about how she learned skiing - falling down many times and battling the thoughts of quitting. On Thursday, Samantha posted a picture with her skiing trainer on her Instagram page.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling. Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run I found something truly special...It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable. A huge shout out to the lovely @kate_mc_b for training me you made all the difference. #JustTheBeginning #NeverFeltMoreAlive."

She also shared a video of herself in which she was seen falling on her butt in the snow after skiing through the slopes on high speed. “One of the 100 falls. Me : Kate save me @kate_mc_b :'weeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh’,” she wrote.

Samantha had shared pictures of herself skiing in Switzerland last week. Posting a picture of herself on a snow-capped mountain, clad in a yellow jacket, Samantha wrote, "Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun." She also posted videos from her practice.

Ever since she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been travelling to various places with her friends. Before Switzerland, she visited Goa, Rishikesh and Dubai.

Samantha recently featured in the hit Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise's special song Oo Antava. Pushpa The Rise featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil in lead roles. Sukumar directed the film that was originally shot in Telugu and then dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

