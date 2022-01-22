Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’s ‘still alive because of’ her ski instructors, shares new pic from Switzerland

On Saturday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new photo of herself from her vacation in Switzerland. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha posed with her friends as she smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a black puffer jacket over a black and white sweater and added a headband. She seemingly sat in a restaurant with her ski instructors.

Sharing the post, Samantha captioned it, "Still alive because of these two (blushing and raised hands emojis)." She also tagged her instructors--Kate McBride and Anthony and used the hashtag, ‘skiing is believing’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture.

Recently, sharing a video as she skied, Samantha wrote, "Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken. #newbeginnings #skiing."

Earlier, in another post, Samantha shared her picture from the snowy mountains of Switzerland. She wore a yellow puffer jacket and white trousers. She had written, "Day 4 is when the magic happens. #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

Samantha, since her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, has been travelling to many places with her friends. Earlier, she had travelled to Goa, Dubai and Rishikesh. Sharing a photo on Instagram from her trip, Samantha had captioned her post, "Goa, you beauty."

On her trip to Char Dham Yatra, she had shared a post with her friend Shilpa Reddy. Samantha had captioned her post, "End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath."

She also wrote, "I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

Samantha was recently seen in a special song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The film also starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil. Directed by Sukumar, the film was originally shot in Telugu and then dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

