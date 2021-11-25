Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after split from Naga Chaitanya, reveals 2021 has been ‘rough’; fans say ‘more power to you’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said that this year has been ‘rough’ for her. In a new interview, Samantha was asked to describe the year 2021 in a single word.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated from actor Naga Chaitanya in October. They had issued statements from their respective social media accounts announcing their split.

In a video for Film Companion, Samantha gave the question a quick thought and then shared the answer with her signature smile.

The comments section of the video, shared on Instagram, was flooded with heart-warming responses for Samantha. Fans sent a whole lot of love her way.

“When Samantha said ‘rough’, smiling… more power to you girl,” read a comment while another one said: “I just wish you all happiness ... I can understand how tough was 2021 for you… only love to you always.” One fan wrote: “The way you said ‘rough’ with your signature smiling face. More power to you Sam,” while one more added: “Rough for Sam but we're always with her.”

The video was filmed as part of an upcoming interactive session featuring Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Adarsh Gourav, apart from Samantha.

In their responses, Taapsee said it’s been ‘the most challenging’ year for her while Sanya said ‘crazy, a good crazy’ year. Sidharth responded with an ‘awesome’ and Adarsh said ‘unexpected.’ Vicky said he ‘has been counting my blessings’ all of this year.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split on October 2, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” read an excerpt from the statement.

Ahead of the announcement, Samantha had removed Chaitanya’s surname ‘Akkineni’ from her social media monikers. She later also deleted almost all her posts with Chaitanya on Instagram. Last week, Chaitanya made a comeback on Instagram after over a month, describing his current favourite book as ‘a love letter to life.’

