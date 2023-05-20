Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'fiercest of them all' Jr NTR on 40th birthday, Chiranjeevi praises 'bundle of talent'

As actor Jr NTR clocked his 40th birthday on Saturday, several celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan among others wished him. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a poster of Jr NTR's upcoming film Devara. She wrote, "#Devara (fire emojis). Happy Birthday to the fiercest of them all @jrntr (hugging face emojis). Wishing you the bestest year (white heart emoji). God bless!!" (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan drops major hint about joining Jr NTR in War 2, says 'awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi')

Jr NTR celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999, a bundle of talent! May God bless you with all the success and happiness!" Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you an epic year ahead!!"

Samantha shared a poster of Jr NTR's upcoming film Devara.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you an epic year ahead!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Allu Arjun shared on Twitter, "Many many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999. Hope you have a ( bl***y) (winking face emoji) good birthday." Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999. Wishing you nothing short of exciting & extraordinary times ahead. Sending you loads of love, laughter and joy your way. What a fierce you're in #Devara & All the best."

Khushbu Sundar shared a picture of Jr NTR on Twitter. She wrote, "Wishing you, my favourite, a very very happy birthday. May God always shower his blessings upon you. Have a fantabulous year ahead filled with Joy, success and happiness. @tarak9999." Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna said on Twitter, "Happy birthday, @tarak9999. May your year be as fierce as a tiger, and may your roar resonate through every endeavour!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik Roshan wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my friend)." As per several reports, Hrithik and Jr NTR will work together in the upcoming film War 2.

Fans will see Jr NTR next in the upcoming Telugu-language film, titled Devara. On Friday, Jr NTR shared the title of the movie with his fans and followers. "#Devara," Jr NTR wrote alongside a new poster of the movie, which is being directed by Kortala Siva.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with Kortala after 2016's Janatha Garage. It also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10