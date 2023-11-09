Samantha Ruth Prabhu on hitting all-time low after failed marriage, health scare and box office failure: 'Triple whammy'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from films, has spoken about suffering from myositis in various interviews and social media posts. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Samantha opened up about the challenges she faced, personally and professionally, in the past couple of years – all at the same time. She talked about her 'failed marriage' and films not working out. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film has disappointing opening weekend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's all-time low

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about personal and professional challenges.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too."

She added, "It’s important to recognise that being a loved star in this nation is an incredible gift; so be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story. And it’s not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It’s the pain, the hardships, the lows."

Samantha's divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. The actors were married for almost four years before they ended their marriage. The two announced the separation in October 2021. They had issued statements on their respective social media accounts at the time.

Ever since they ended the relationship in 2021, Naga Chaitanya has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha, too, has talked about moving on after her divorce from Chaitanya and said that she was now focused on her health and work.

Box office failure

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last release Shaakuntalam (2023) turned out to be a box office dud despite its grandeur, VFX and larger-than-life storytelling. In its opening weekend globally, the Gunasekhar directorial, which was dubbed and released in Tamil as well as Hindi, did not manage to gross over ₹10 crore, which is reportedly the lowest opening for a film made over a budget of ₹50 crore.

Samantha's health

Since July, Samantha has been on a long break from films, and has not signed any new projects. The actor is using this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment for myositis. Last year, Samantha had also taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She was filming for her Telugu film Kushi when she was diagnosed with myositis.

