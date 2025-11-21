Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts muscles, skewers troll who said she looks thin: ‘I'll ask for your advice when I need it’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to prove that discipline and dedication are at the core of her fitness journey. Known for her chiselled physique and love for intense workouts, the actor and producer took to her Instagram account on Friday to share how she never believed that she would have a strong back, but her intense training changed that perception. Meanwhile, Samantha also gave it back to a troll who commented on the post, saying that she looks thin. Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed off her back muscles in the new post.

What Samantha said

Sharing a picture of her back muscles in the new post, Samantha began in the caption, “A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, “Yeah, that’s not going to be me.” But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense. Like intense intense.”

She added, “Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit. Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age. As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend. Strength training did more for me than anything else. It taught me discipline, patience, and that “not in the genes” is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong. If you’re at that point where you’re close to giving up, don’t. Your future self will be so grateful you kept going.”

Samantha's response to a comment.

Samantha's response to troll

While many praised the actor for her commitment and drive, one troll commented, “One should not exercise so much that one looks thin.” Samantha replied, “I'll ask for your advice when I need it.”

On the work front, Samantha recently produced the film Subham. She is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.