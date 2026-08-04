Samantha Ruth Prabhu has nothing but love for Raj Nidimoru on his birthday; his sister recalls childhood memories

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the Raj & DK duo turned 46 on August 4. His wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, had special birthday wishes for him. His sister even recalled childhood memories of them while Samantha went down memory lane of them shooting for Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s posts on Raj Nidimoru’s birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru married in December last year.

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Samantha did not post anything specific for Raj at the time of writing, but she ensured to shower him with love nonetheless. Reposting his sister’s birthday post for him on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “This is all,” with red heart emojis. Her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, also posted behind-the-scenes footage of Raj and Samantha from the shooting of Maa Inti Bangaaram. Reposting it, she wrote, “Raj,” with heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's posts for Raj Nidimoru on his birthday.

The video features Samantha’s voiceover from the film’s pre-release event, where she revealed that she did not want to act in it, but Raj convinced her to do so. It shows him directing some shots, with director Nandini Reddy and producer Himank Duvvuru on set too. Later, the video also includes footage of DK telling Raj that he hopes he has done something good, because it’s the first time he has done something without him.

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{{^usCountry}} “Happy Birthday to our powerhouse, and the creator of #MaaIntiBangaaram #RajNidimoru Garu. Here’s to the visionary who continues to inspire with the stories that leave a lasting mark. -Team @tralalamovingpictures,” read the caption. Sheetal Nidimoru recalls childhood with Raj Nidimoru {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Happy Birthday to our powerhouse, and the creator of #MaaIntiBangaaram #RajNidimoru Garu. Here’s to the visionary who continues to inspire with the stories that leave a lasting mark. -Team @tralalamovingpictures,” read the caption. Sheetal Nidimoru recalls childhood with Raj Nidimoru {{/usCountry}}

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Sheetal posted unseen childhood pictures with Raj and their family with Sathya Sai Baba. “Happy birthday, Babu. (heart emoji) When I think of us growing up, I don’t think of birthdays or vacations. I think of bhajans, prayers, Swami, the monks who came home, and so many singing experiences with parents and pinnammas. Those are still my strongest memories of us.”

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She also added, “Life has taken us through so many twists, blessings, and different paths, but you carried those beginnings with you at every turn. That quiet humility, groundedness, and generosity have always been part of who you are. So grateful you’re my brother. Happy birthday Babu.” Samantha commented under the post with puppy-eyed and heart emojis.

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Samantha and Raj dated for a while before making their relationship official with a yogic ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore last December. The couple is now expecting their first baby. They recently worked together in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which grossed ₹100 crore worldwide and set a benchmark for female-led films in Telugu cinema.