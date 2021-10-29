Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna Akkineni mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death: 'It is heartbreaking'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna Akkineni took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. The Kannada actor died on Friday following a heart attack, at the age of 46.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a black and white candid picture of Puneeth and said, “Gone too soon,” along with a heartbreak emoji. Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumar!! It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear this news!! May his soul rest in peace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Puneeth was rushed to the Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain. In a statement to ANI, the hospital said, “Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole.”

“Immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm,” the hospital added.

Besides Samantha and Nagarjuna, stars such as Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Jr NTR and many others offered their condolences on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Mohanlal, Jr NTR, others offer condolences at Puneeth Rajkumar's death: 'I have lost a younger brother'

Meanwhile, Samantha has been busy in Dubai. The actor travelled to the international destination with her team. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her stay. She recently shared a timelapse video, giving a tour of the room she was staying in.

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, has been busy with his commitments. He will soon appear in The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film's poster was released in August, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday. He will also be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.