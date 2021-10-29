Mohanlal, Jr NTR, others offer condolences at Puneeth Rajkumar's death: 'I have lost a younger brother'

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday in Bengaluru. He was admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a heart attack. He w 46 years old. The news of his death has left stars of the Indian film industry in shock. Actors such as Mammootty, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salman and Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to offer condolences.

Mammootty took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.”

Mohanlal tweeted, “The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss.”

Jr NTR tweeted, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon.” Mahesh Babu said, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Can’t believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021

Dulquer said, “One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung.”

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a picture with the actor and said, “It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth (Heartbreak emoji).” Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted, “Shocked, saddened and in loss of words.” Rakul Preet Singh said, “This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar Strength and condolences to the family.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.”

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Puneeth was the son of Kannada superstar Rajkumar. He began his career as a child with Bettadu Hoovi and bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Artist as well. He made his debut as a lead actor with the Kannada film Appu in 2002. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa.