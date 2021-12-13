Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers chadar at Ameen Peer Dargah, visits Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has offered a chadar at Ameen Peer Dargah in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa. She also prayed at the Tirumala Temple in the state. Several pictures of Samantha from her visits have emerged online.

In the pictures, taken at the Ameen Peer Dargah, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen dressed in a green and pink saree with her hair tied in a bun. She opted for traditional jewellery, added a flower garland around her bun and wore a black mask. Samantha carried a large plate on which a green chadar was kept. She was also seen praying at the dargah.

In another picture, clicked at the Tirumala Temple, Samantha was seen smiling. She wore a purple dress and kept her hair loose.

Recently, Samantha had attended the wedding reception of actor Ram Charan's sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni. She had posed for photos with Ram, her friend-fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, actor Shriya Saran, and Ram's wife Upasana Konidela. Samantha draped a beige saree with white embroidery, a matching blouse, a neckpiece and earrings as she left her hair loose.

Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, split up with him in October this year. Taking to their respective social media accounts, they issued statements. "After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," read a part of it.

Last week, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha had said, "I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

Meanwhile, Samantha will be part of a special song in Pushpa, an upcoming Telugu film. The dance number will be a first in her career. The film also features actor Allu Arjun. Samantha also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy, in the pipeline. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the film.

Samantha will also work in Arrangements of Love by Philip John. In the film, according to Variety, Samantha will portray the role of a bisexual character who has her own detective agency.

