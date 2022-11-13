Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs stunts, high-flying action in Yashoda BTS video, fans in awe of her dedication. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release Yashoda. The Telugu action thriller has earned over ₹11 crore globally in its first two days. Samantha has been praised for both her acting and doing high-octane action in the film. On Sunday, the actor shared a BTS video from the film’s making that showed her ace several complex fight scenes with ease. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out in gym with cannula in one arm

Sharing the montage on Instagram Reels on Sunday evening, Samantha simply captioned it with two hashtags: ‘Yashoda in theatres’ and ‘BTS’. The clip opens with a camera rig shooting the actor. The next few clips show her performing choreographed action on sets, fighting multiple stuntmen, and executing jumps and throwdowns with finesse. The video also shows Samantha’s rigorous training for the role, which involved bulking up in the gym and getting in perfect shape to perform all the physically-demanding action sequences.

Responding to the video, filmmaker Atlee called it ‘mass’, a term used for films or content with mass appeal. One of Samantha’s fans commented, “You worked hard for it and you did it ! No doubt... proud of you Sam.” Another wrote, “Unreal! The effort and dedication.”

Recently, Samantha revealed that she has been battling a health condition called Myositis, which is an autoimmune disorder. On October 29, she wrote in a note, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

