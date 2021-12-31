Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to post that says ‘teach your sons not to objectify women’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared a post about women being objectified, on her Instagram Stories. Check it out here.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a powerful post on her Instagram stories. 
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has agreed with author Farida D as she addressed the issue of women being sexually objectified in a powerful quote. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a post by gender researcher and poet Farida.

The quote read, "Teach your sons not to sexually objectify women, instead of teaching your daughters not to be sexual. Because denying your daughter the right to be sexual is another way of objectifying her." Sharing it, Samantha wrote, "Yess!!"

Samantha shared the post.
Samantha often shares posts on Instagram voicing her thoughts on women-centric issues. Earlier this month, she had shared an old clip of actor Priyanka Chopra speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit in 2018 about women empowerment. 

In the video, Priyanka Chopra was heard saying, "Women should sound like this. Women should wear this. Women at this point should get married. We are always told what we should do. We need to be able to decide what we should do. Give me the ability to make my own decisions without judging me. Just the same kind of freedom men have had for such a long time."

Samantha had also shared a quote on life by Cheryl Strayed. It read, “Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you will put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

Ahead of the new year, Samantha flew to Goa with her friends and shared glimpses on Instagram from her holiday. Sharing her picture of enjoying the water, she wrote, “#goayoubeauty.” In another photo, she took a dip and wrote, "A little bit of heaven." Samantha also shared a clip from her Goa road trip saying, “Foggy morning, let's go hiking.”

Samantha was recently seen in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Pushpa The Rise. She also featured in the OTT series The Family Man 2 this year. Samantha also has an international project, director Philip John’s next, titled Arrangements of Love, in the pipeline. She will essay the role of a bisexual woman owning her detective agency.

