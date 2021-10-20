Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what she hates being asked in interviews, calls such questions ‘extremely inhumane’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on being asked about the question she hates answering in interviews, said that it is when a journalist is ‘just looking for their next headline’. She added that she can always sense it.

Lately, Samantha has been in the news for her split with her husband Naga Chaitanya. The two announced earlier this month that they were separating ‘to pursue (their) own paths’.

During a chat with Filmfare, Samantha revealed what she does not like answering in interviews. “I hate answering? I mean you know, when people ask you a question acting like they care but they’re just looking for their next headline? Yeah. Those kinds of questions, I think, are extremely inhumane,” she said.

Samantha said that she can always tell when a journalist is just trying to get a headline out of her. “Yeah yeah, completely. Even when they’re asking that question, I know they are looking for their headline. So, it’s okay. Two can play this game,” she said.

Last month, before Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation, a reporter asked her to comment on the rumours as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” she asked in Telugu, pointing to her head.

Samantha, taking to Instagram Stories earlier this month, criticised the ‘false rumours and stories’ being circulated about her. “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she said.

