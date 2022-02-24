Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares quote on ‘humiliation and divorce’ from Will Smith’s book, calls it a ‘fascinating’ read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Hollywood actor and comedian Will Smith's quote about dealing with “failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death.” Will Smith's lines are from his autobiography titled Will. Samantha has previously spoken about the backlash she faced online after announcing divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya last year.

On Thursday, Samantha shared Will's quote that reads, “Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated—and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quote.

In a separate Instagram Story, Samantha also wrote: “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a picture of Will Smith's book.

In October last year, Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement, in which they said that they “decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue (their) own paths”. Days later, she lashed out at troll attacks on her character and dismissed false rumours of her affairs and abortions.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha opened up about being at the receiving end of nasty comments over her divorce. She said that she is grateful for the love she gets and understands that people will be disappointed if her opinions and actions don’t align with their views. “Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?” she asked. She added that she does not expect ‘unconditional acceptance’ but said that the disappointment should have been expressed in a better way.

Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to person saying they 'wanna reproduce' her: 'Should have googled that first?'

Samantha will soon commence shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John for a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She will be seen next in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON