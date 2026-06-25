Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about being written off as a heroine before her Maa Inti Bangaaram comeback: ‘Seen worst low’

The last few years have seen Samantha Ruth Prabhu go through a tough time both personally and professionally. However, she seems to be thriving in all aspects of her life now with the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram and is also expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru. During the film’s promotions, the actor spoke about the ups and downs she has faced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on career and personal lows

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha spoke about how taking on the film was a huge risk for her as an actor. But, she said, it needed to be done unless she wanted to be boxed.

She then spoke about people now congratulating her on her pregnancy, marriage to Raj and the film’s success, saying, “Everybody congratulates me on my triple success today, but I’ve seen the worst lows, and I’ve seen many people write me off and cancel me. Saying, Samantha aipoindi (is done). It’ll be difficult to see her as a heroine. It didn’t discourage me, but that was the truth for a certain period of time. Personally, I’ve always been someone who fights back. This was a challenge I took up. I wanted to fight back, I wanted to give it my all. I was supported so well to give my best.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later, when a reporter pointed out that the film’s success is proof that she has an audience who looked forward to her films, questioning why she believed she was written off, she said, “I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you’re in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It’s a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, when a reporter pointed out that the film’s success is proof that she has an audience who looked forward to her films, questioning why she believed she was written off, she said, “I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you’re in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It’s a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life and career

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after years of on-and-off dating, but the couple divorced in 2021. In 2022, the actor revealed that she had myositis, an autoimmune disorder that required her to be on a strict diet and follow a disciplined lifestyle.

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She took a break from work and was last seen on-screen in the 2023 films Shakuntalam and Kushi, which grossed ₹11 crore and ₹76 crore worldwide, respectively. She only starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny after that.

In December 2025, Raj and Samantha made their relationship official in a yogic ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide in less than a week. At the press meet, Samantha confirmed that she's expecting her first baby and will go on maternity leave.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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