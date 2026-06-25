Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about being written off as a heroine before her Maa Inti Bangaaram comeback: ‘Seen worst low’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu experienced lows with Shaakuntalam and Kushi before she took a break from films. Here's what she said.
The last few years have seen Samantha Ruth Prabhu go through a tough time both personally and professionally. However, she seems to be thriving in all aspects of her life now with the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram and is also expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru. During the film’s promotions, the actor spoke about the ups and downs she has faced.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on career and personal lows
At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha spoke about how taking on the film was a huge risk for her as an actor. But, she said, it needed to be done unless she wanted to be boxed.
She then spoke about people now congratulating her on her pregnancy, marriage to Raj and the film’s success, saying, “Everybody congratulates me on my triple success today, but I’ve seen the worst lows, and I’ve seen many people write me off and cancel me. Saying, Samantha aipoindi (is done). It’ll be difficult to see her as a heroine. It didn’t discourage me, but that was the truth for a certain period of time. Personally, I’ve always been someone who fights back. This was a challenge I took up. I wanted to fight back, I wanted to give it my all. I was supported so well to give my best.”
Later, when a reporter pointed out that the film’s success is proof that she has an audience who looked forward to her films, questioning why she believed she was written off, she said, “I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you’re in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It’s a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it.”{{/usCountry}}
Later, when a reporter pointed out that the film’s success is proof that she has an audience who looked forward to her films, questioning why she believed she was written off, she said, “I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you’re in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It’s a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it.”{{/usCountry}}
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life and career
Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after years of on-and-off dating, but the couple divorced in 2021. In 2022, the actor revealed that she had myositis, an autoimmune disorder that required her to be on a strict diet and follow a disciplined lifestyle.
She took a break from work and was last seen on-screen in the 2023 films Shakuntalam and Kushi, which grossed ₹11 crore and ₹76 crore worldwide, respectively. She only starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny after that.
In December 2025, Raj and Samantha made their relationship official in a yogic ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide in less than a week. At the press meet, Samantha confirmed that she's expecting her first baby and will go on maternity leave.
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