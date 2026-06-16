Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram recovers full investment even before it hits screens; producer confirms

Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram is gearing up for release on June 19. It marks the actor's return to the silver screen after three years. Even before the film hits screens, it has recovered its full production investment. Producer Himank Duvvuru of Tralala Moving Pictures has confirmed the news.

Maa Inti Bangaram recovers full investment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaram.

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According to the film’s team, Maa Inti Bangaram had strong demand for theatrical and non-theatrical rights, which helped it achieve recovery. Buyers' interest across territories and platforms has been consistent and competitive, they say in a press release. In fact, all deals have been confirmed and closed ahead of its release this week.

“For a female-led Telugu film in the current market, this is a strong commercial signal. The rights were packaged early, buyers were engaged well in advance, and every deal was closed with the intention of making it successful together with our distributors and buyers. We hope to keep up the faith they have shown in our movie,” say the makers.

Producer calls it gratifying

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{{^usCountry}} Producer Himank called the kind of response they’ve gotten gratifying, stating, “Recovering our full investment before the film even hits screens is a testament to the belief the market has placed in Maa Inti Bangaaram. For a female-led Telugu film, this kind of response from buyers across territories and platforms is truly gratifying.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Producer Himank called the kind of response they’ve gotten gratifying, stating, “Recovering our full investment before the film even hits screens is a testament to the belief the market has placed in Maa Inti Bangaaram. For a female-led Telugu film, this kind of response from buyers across territories and platforms is truly gratifying.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also stated that Tralala Moving Pictures has stood strong behind Maa Inti Bangaram’s story and Samantha’s ‘powerhouse presence’. “To see that conviction reflected commercially means everything,” says Himank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stated that Tralala Moving Pictures has stood strong behind Maa Inti Bangaram’s story and Samantha’s ‘powerhouse presence’. “To see that conviction reflected commercially means everything,” says Himank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Director Nandini also spoke about the film at a recent event and said, “I have done three films with Sam (Jabardasth in 2013, Oh! Baby in 2019 and Maa Inti Bangaram in 2026). Out of those, she brought two of them to me. She brought it with trust in me; I hope I have lived up to it. You will all see the Sam you like, times 10, on June 19. That’s a promise.” About Maa Inti Bangaram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Nandini also spoke about the film at a recent event and said, “I have done three films with Sam (Jabardasth in 2013, Oh! Baby in 2019 and Maa Inti Bangaram in 2026). Out of those, she brought two of them to me. She brought it with trust in me; I hope I have lived up to it. You will all see the Sam you like, times 10, on June 19. That’s a promise.” About Maa Inti Bangaram {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha’s return to the big screens after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. In 2024, she starred in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. In 2025, the actor made a cameo appearance in Subham, which she also produced.

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Maa Inti Bangaram is created by Raj, directed by Nandini, and produced by Raj, Samantha and Himank under Tralala Moving Pictures. Vasanth Maringanti co-wrote the film with Raj, with additional screenplay by Prahas Boppudi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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