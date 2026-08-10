Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vijay Deverakonda, Faria Abdullah celebrate Bonalu with fans in Old City. Watch

As the Bonalu season comes to an end in Telangana, Tollywood celebrities were spotted heading to the celebrations in Hyderabad's Old City to celebrate with fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Lal Darwaza, while Faria Abdullah was seen dancing with fans at the Miralam Mandi celebrations.

Tollywood celebs at Bonalu festivities

Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Faria Abdullah at Bonalu celebrations.

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Bonalu festivities commenced on July 16 at Golconda Fort and ended with the Rangam oracle ritual, Ghatam processions and more in Secunderabad. Celebrities were spotted attending the Old City Bonalu on Sunday, celebrating the festival's end with fans. Sandeep and Vijay visited the Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple and even interacted with fans.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay addressed fans on a mic and said, “Happy Bonalu to all. This is the first time I have come to offer prayers to the Goddess. I came along with director Sandeep, and his production house is named Bhadrakali. I sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed that all your wishes would be fulfilled, and I also prayed for my wishes. I had a good darshan.” His brother, Anand Deverakonda, also accompanied them. Rashmika Mandanna missed the festivities due to her hip injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay addressed fans on a mic and said, “Happy Bonalu to all. This is the first time I have come to offer prayers to the Goddess. I came along with director Sandeep, and his production house is named Bhadrakali. I sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed that all your wishes would be fulfilled, and I also prayed for my wishes. I had a good darshan.” His brother, Anand Deverakonda, also accompanied them. Rashmika Mandanna missed the festivities due to her hip injury. {{/usCountry}}

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Faria dressed up in a pattu half saree, complete with a turban, as she joined the celebrations at the Sri Mahankaleshwara temple in Miralam Mandi. Videos show her dancing to dappu music as other devotees cheer and join in. A man dressed as Pothuraju, smeared with turmeric and vermillion, is also seen dancing alongside her. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Manchu Manoj, and others were also spotted celebrating at temples with fans.

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Recent and upcoming work

Vijay last starred in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, alongside Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse. The 2025 film received favourable reviews but failed at the box office, with worldwide collections of ₹82 crore. He is currently shooting for Rowdy Janardhana with filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola and actor Keerthy Suresh. He also has Ranabaali with filmmaker Rahul Sankrithyan lined up. The film will mark his reunion with Rashmika after years. It’s also their first film after their wedding.

Vanga’s last film was the 2023 hit Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika and Bobby Deol. The film was criticised for misogyny and violence, but collected ₹915 crore at the worldwide box office. He is currently shooting for Spirit with Prabhas. The film ran into controversy even before it went on floors with Deepika Padukone’s exit. Triptii Dimri was roped in for the lead role. Faria last starred in Gaayapadda Simham and will soon be seen in Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial, Sigma, with Sundeep Kishan.