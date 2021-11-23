Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Santhosh Ananddram opens up about making a biopic on late Puneeth Rajkumar
telugu cinema

Santhosh Ananddram opens up about making a biopic on late Puneeth Rajkumar

Filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram has revealed that he is planning to make a biopic on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneet died on October 29. 
Filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram to make a biopic on the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 10:09 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, who worked with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the Kannada blockbuster Yuvarathnaa, has reacted to rumours about a biopic being planned on the life of Puneeth. Santhosh said that he will try his best to bring the idea to the screen.

Puneeth Rajkumar died October 29, due to cardiac arrest. When a fan asked Santhosh if he has any plans of making a biopic, the filmmaker wrote on Twitter: “I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen.”

Several fans welcomed the idea of a biopic on the life of Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly called Appu by his fans. One fan said, “Yes, indeed a great idea sir. Please come up with a biopic our beloved Appu.” Another one wrote, “Yes sir, please make the biopic of our Appu sir. Let’s spread his goodness to next generation. Appu lives forever in this world for all good cause.” While one tweeted, “Yes sir, please do it by this we can fulfill seeing Appu once again on bigg screen by you.. And will be the best tribute to him through your meaning direction.”

RELATED STORIES

Read More: Millions mourn as Kannada film industry’s ‘power star’ Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46

Yuvarathnaa, which was released last year and emerged a box-office success, was Puneeth’s last on-screen appearance. He recently completed shoot for upcoming Kannada film, James. Puneeth had completed the entire shoot but for one action sequence. Puneeth could not dub for the movie, but the makers are still confident about releasing the film in cinemas.

Puneeth had recently signed a film titled Dvitva with filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The project was announced with much fanfare a few months ago. Trisha was signed as the female lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rana and Miheeka kiss at the mandap in wedding video: ‘The perfect match'

7

BTS at AMAs: Winning awards, performing with Butter and more; see best moments

Samantha poses with Chinmayi Sripada at event, gets shout-out from her. See pic

Naga Chaitanya returns to Instagram weeks after split from Samantha, posts this
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP