Satyadev candidly admits actors cannot afford to make their political inclinations public: ‘I'd better have money’

Actor Satyadev recently spoke about his career and admitted that public figures like him cannot afford to make their political inclinations public unless they’re rich. On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, the actor also remarked that it was just a business model that put the audience first, candidly admitting that he’d never make his real thoughts public.

Satyadev admits actors cannot afford to be public with politics

Satyadev says that only actors who are rich can afford to speak up.

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While discussing the nuances of being a public figure, Satyadev remarked that it also meant he could never be candid about his politics. “In the entertainment industry, you can never deliver an honest opinion. I believe that. Because, at the end of the day, if you want an audience to watch your film, your political inclinations or something particular (cannot be public),” he said, calling it a ‘protocol’ and stating that one cannot survive in the film industry without diplomacy.

Explaining why he said that, he added that if he wanted all kinds of audience to watch his films, he needed to stay that way. “Because people from all walks of life watch films, what is my job? It is to make a film and to ensure people watch it that is my end goal. When I cater to 10 people, I want to be sure I don’t lose a single audience member. In such a case, I need to talk carefully. That’s a business model; it’s inevitable. I can never be vocal about what I like and don’t like.”

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{{^usCountry}} Satyadev also said that if he decided to choose a side, he’d “better have the kind of money that will forgive anything.” If you ask me, I’d never share my thoughts, he said. When the podcaster remarked that he had noticed Tollywood actors being pressured to speak up on every issue on social media if they had previously spoken up about something, the actor agreed. Recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyadev also said that if he decided to choose a side, he’d “better have the kind of money that will forgive anything.” If you ask me, I’d never share my thoughts, he said. When the podcaster remarked that he had noticed Tollywood actors being pressured to speak up on every issue on social media if they had previously spoken up about something, the actor agreed. Recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Satyadev last starred in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s 2025 film Kingdom, in which he played the lead along with Vijay Deverakonda. The film tells the story of two brothers who meet after years apart. He also played a cameo in Aadhi Pinisetty and Madonna Sebastian’s film Drive, apart from headlining the Prime Video web series Arabia Kadali, created by Krish. He will soon star in Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, which will hit screens on July 3. He also has Full Bottle and Garuda: Chapter One lined up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyadev last starred in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s 2025 film Kingdom, in which he played the lead along with Vijay Deverakonda. The film tells the story of two brothers who meet after years apart. He also played a cameo in Aadhi Pinisetty and Madonna Sebastian’s film Drive, apart from headlining the Prime Video web series Arabia Kadali, created by Krish. He will soon star in Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, which will hit screens on July 3. He also has Full Bottle and Garuda: Chapter One lined up. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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