Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari react to influencer's post about Telugu representation, criticism for Bhavitha Mandava

Recently, Chanel faced criticism for dressing Telugu-origin model Bhavitha Mandava in jeans at the Met Gala. Amid talk of proper representation on a global scale, a Dubai influencer named Srilata Addepalli made a long video of how icons such as Bhavitha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari broke barriers for Telugu women. The actor and rapper responded to her.

Dubai influencer talks about Telugu representation

Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari were moved by an influencer's post.

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Srilata began her video by listing out what Bhavitha Mandava, Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepica Mutyala, and Rajakumari have in common. Which is that they’re all brown women, but that they also have Telugu roots. “And most importantly, these women chose paths that weren’t expected from someone coming from a Telugu middle-class family. And they still made it global, mind you,” she said.

She then revealed that when she wanted to model ot start her business, she was told it’s not something that a Telugu girl would do. “Now that I see Bhavitha on a global platform, walking for Chanel. And then I also see Sobhita, who was a former Miss India Earth title holder, and then she went on to star in amazing series like Made in Heaven, walk on international red carpets. And then I thought, why not me?” she questioned.

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{{^usCountry}} She also spoke about how Deepica broke barriers with Live Tinted before adding, “And then there’s Raja Kumari, someone who took her roots, her voice, her identity, and she made space for herself in the global platform at her own terms.” Srilata then hinted at the criticism Bhavitha has been getting, “I would’ve loved to see a Telugu girl representation on a global platform in a more larger-than-life way. But let’s not reduce these women into one outfit or one appearance of just that one moment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke about how Deepica broke barriers with Live Tinted before adding, “And then there’s Raja Kumari, someone who took her roots, her voice, her identity, and she made space for herself in the global platform at her own terms.” Srilata then hinted at the criticism Bhavitha has been getting, “I would’ve loved to see a Telugu girl representation on a global platform in a more larger-than-life way. But let’s not reduce these women into one outfit or one appearance of just that one moment.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Srilata also spoke in her video about how the women she mentioned are an inspiration to many women like her, particularly those from Telugu families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srilata also spoke in her video about how the women she mentioned are an inspiration to many women like her, particularly those from Telugu families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumar, other celebs react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumar, other celebs react {{/usCountry}}

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Sobhita had heartwarming advice for Srilata as she commented, “Lean in to your essence, no matter what. My most meaningful moments have come when i did what my instinct told me to, even when it’s totally illogical or unproductive. And every single time I did something otherwise, only i know how it backfired. Honour yourself. This life is a short sail across the river, cherish the breeze and the current.”

Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “I resonate with you so much. Here's sending you alll the power baby girl! You got this. Ya man! Telugu girls REPRESENT,” while Raja Kumari commented, “Thank you for making me feel seen my Telugu sister. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams.” Deepica also commented that the post made her smile. “Can’t wait to see the magic you put into the world. You’ve got this xoxo,” she added.

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Filmmaker Manasa Sharma was moved by both the post and the comments, writing, “This post! And the comments from all of them made me tear up and made me feel proud. All womens' women. we all needed this to feel Good and smile big about ourselves. girls out there please take a moment and appreciate yourselves and what you too up in life. Be kind to yourself.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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