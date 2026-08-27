Sobhita Dhulipala shares sweet moment with ‘mamagaru-atta’ Nagarjuna, Amala, as they fly out for his birthday vacation

Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will turn 67 on August 29. The actor was spotted flying out of Hyderabad with his family on Thursday for his birthday vacation. Sobhita Dhulipala was captured sharing a sweet moment with her ‘mamagaru-attagaru’ (father-in-law, mother-in-law) at the airport as she accompanied Naga Chaitanya on vacation.

Sobhita sweet airport moment with Nagarjuna-Amala

Sobhita Dhulipala shared a sweet moment with Nagarjuna and Amala.

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Videos posted by a paparazzo show Chaitanya and Sobhita approaching his parents at the airport. As Chaitanya stands behind her, Sobhita first reaches out to Nagarjuna for a hug, then to Amala. Nagarjuna can be seen all smiles at having his family tag along on the vacation.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Sobhita animatedly chatting away with Amala as they walk into the airport. Chaitanya can be seen following them while chatting to a staff member and dragging his suitcase. Nagarjuna is also seen walking alongside them, a broad smile on his face. Many wondered whether Akhil Akkineni and his wife, Zainab Ravdjee, would also be joining them on vacation, as they were absent from the videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Sobhita animatedly chatting away with Amala as they walk into the airport. Chaitanya can be seen following them while chatting to a staff member and dragging his suitcase. Nagarjuna is also seen walking alongside them, a broad smile on his face. Many wondered whether Akhil Akkineni and his wife, Zainab Ravdjee, would also be joining them on vacation, as they were absent from the videos. {{/usCountry}}

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Nagarjuna’s birthday and upcoming work

Nagarjuna will turn 67 on August 29, though the destination of his birthday vacation is unknown. His elder son, Chaitanya, was born from his previous marriage to Lakshmi Daggubati from 1984 to 1990. He married his co-star Amala in 1992, and their son Akhil was born. Both sons followed in the footsteps of their father and grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, to become actors. Both of them recently tasted success with Thandel and Lenin after shedding their urban boy image.

Nagarjuna last starred in the 2025 Sekhar Kammula film Kuberaa, alongside Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. He also starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil film Coolie with Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. His next film, the yet-to-be-titled King 100 by Ra Karthik, is his 100th film. Backed by his home production, Annapurna Studios, the first glimpse will be released on his birthday. The film will also mark his reunion with close friend Tabu after Ninne Pelladatha (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).

About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

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Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated on and off for years after working together in Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. They got engaged in Hyderabad and married in Goa in 2017, making it official. The couple parted ways in 2021. Samantha is now with Raj Nidimoru and made their relationship official with a yogic ceremony in 2025. She’s expecting her first child.

Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 after meeting via Nagarjuna. They kept their relationship under wraps despite being spotted on vacations by fans. They only made it official in 2024 when they got engaged at home in Hyderabad and married at Annapurna Studios.