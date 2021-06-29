Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sonakshi Sinha to make Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s next: report
telugu cinema

Sonakshi Sinha to make Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s next: report

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Lingaa few years back, will reportedly work with Chiranjeevi in her first Telugu film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha worked in a Tamil film, Lingaa, few years back.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will most likely make her Telugu debut opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, which will be directed by KS Ravindra. As per reports, Sonakshi is quite excited about her debut.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Tamil debut a few years ago with Rajinikanth’s Lingaa, which bombed at the box office. This was also the first time she worked in a South Indian film.

As per Cinema Express report, Sonakshi has already heard the script and she’s impressed with her character.

"Bobby has recently narrated the script to Sonakshi over the phone and received a go-ahead from her. She was quite impressed with the script and her character in the movie and is equally excited to debut in Telugu alongside Chiru. She is looking forward to the shoot and will sign the dotted line soon," a source was quoted in the report.

Chiranjeevi, however, will commence work on the project only next year. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles, which marks his maiden collaboration with Koratala Siva. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said Saif Ali Khan should be worried about 'biological clock ticking' instead of her

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in the offing. The project, which will also star Nayanthara, will be directed by Mohan Raja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonakshi sinha telugu cinema chiranjeevi

Related Stories

tv

Anuj Kohli on Jammu bombing: It was a huge blast, scary and I panicked

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
web series

The Family Man's Neeraj Madhav recalls his friends hooting over his crush in class: 'We got punished'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP