Sonakshi Sinha to make Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s next: report

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will most likely make her Telugu debut opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, which will be directed by KS Ravindra. As per reports, Sonakshi is quite excited about her debut.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Tamil debut a few years ago with Rajinikanth’s Lingaa, which bombed at the box office. This was also the first time she worked in a South Indian film.

As per Cinema Express report, Sonakshi has already heard the script and she’s impressed with her character.

"Bobby has recently narrated the script to Sonakshi over the phone and received a go-ahead from her. She was quite impressed with the script and her character in the movie and is equally excited to debut in Telugu alongside Chiru. She is looking forward to the shoot and will sign the dotted line soon," a source was quoted in the report.

Chiranjeevi, however, will commence work on the project only next year. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles, which marks his maiden collaboration with Koratala Siva. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in the offing. The project, which will also star Nayanthara, will be directed by Mohan Raja.