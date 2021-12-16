'Sorry, okay?': Allu Arjun reacts after a journalist calls him out for turning up late to a press event. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, apologized to the press for arriving two hours late for an event in on Wednesday. In videos from the press event, a journalist called him out for making the press wait and sought an apology from him.

The press event was scheduled to start at 11.30 AM. However, Allu Arjun arrived two hours late. He said that his chartered flight couldn’t take off on time due to fog.

“First of all, I’m extremely sorry. We came in a private flight and due to heavy fog, it didn’t take off on time. I don’t want to hurt anybody. I didn’t even know the program got shuffled, and I just got to know about it,” Allu Arjun said.

Allu Arjun also added that by apologising, ‘one would grow and not come down’.

సారీ చెప్పడం వల్ల మనిషి పెరుగుతాడే గాని

తగ్గడు - @alluarjun

The star who promptly apologized for the unforeseen delay that kept the press waiting 👏🏽

The journalist who asked the guests to show concern for others time 🔥#Pushpa #Respect pic.twitter.com/4YAMhQGQtQ — Mirchi RJ Sameer (@MirchiRJSameer) December 15, 2021

Pushpa is set to release in theatres on Friday. Originally made in Telugu, the movie has been dubbed to release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the film, Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Fahadh plys the antagonist. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's music is given by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa: The Rise also feartures Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special dance number titled Oo Antava. Pushpa, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun. They previously worked on Arya and Arya 2.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was his third collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram. The film also starred Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

