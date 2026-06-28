SS Rajamouli confirms Varanasi will be standalone film, not a franchise; reveals what to expect from Mahesh Babu-starrer

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently on a break from the Varanasi shoot for his tour of Europe. As part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, screenings of his films RRR and Eega were held. On June 27, the director delivered a masterclass where he spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi and confirmed that, unlike Baahubali, it will be a standalone film rather than a franchise.

What SS Rajamouli revealed about Varanasi

SS Rajamouli talks about Varanasi.

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During the interaction, Rajamouli revealed what audiences can expect from Varanasi. He said, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements. That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you."

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether the project would be a single film or a franchise, Rajamouli replied, "One film. Yes, one film." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether the project would be a single film or a franchise, Rajamouli replied, "One film. Yes, one film." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans quickly reacted to the filmmaker's revelation. One fan commented, "This is going to be peak. Let this be the reason to end the multi-part pan-India movies in our industry." Another wrote, "Make it a 4-hour film without any cuts." A third fan said, "I still feel this is a two-part film. Three hours doesn't feel enough for all that we saw in the teaser." About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans quickly reacted to the filmmaker's revelation. One fan commented, "This is going to be peak. Let this be the reason to end the multi-part pan-India movies in our industry." Another wrote, "Make it a 4-hour film without any cuts." A third fan said, "I still feel this is a two-part film. Three hours doesn't feel enough for all that we saw in the teaser." About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans. {{/usCountry}}

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When the teaser was unveiled, Rajamouli also revealed that Mahesh Babu would portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Later, writer Vijayendra Prasad teased a 30-minute sequence from the film, saying, "It's a war between Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw in the trailer, right? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman's tail and a chariot on it. I'm talking about that… spellbound."

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Rajamouli recently revealed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with shooting expected to wrap up by October. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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