SS Rajamouli has a theory on why ISRO named its latest rocket Bahubali

On Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a rocket named Bahubali. It carries the CMS-03, which is the heaviest satellite to lift off Indian soil. Director SS Rajamouli, along with Team Baahubali, took to social media to celebrate the launch. ISRO named their recently launched rocket Bahubali for its heaviness and strength. Team Baahubali was over the moon about it.

SS Rajamouli on ISRO rocket named Bahubali

Rajamouli posted a picture of the Bahubali rocket launch on his social media, congratulating ISRO on the successful launch. He wrote, “Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards!”

Adding that while it has been named that for its heaviness and strength, he stated that the entire team is elated over it, “Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO fondly named this rocket ‘Bahubali’.. Due to its heaviness and strength..Truely a privilege for all of us.”

Team Baahubali also reposted a video of the launch and wrote, “The #Baahubali spirit truly knows no limits, from winning hearts across the world to now conquering the skies! Congratulations Team @ISRO. #BaahubaliTheEpic #ISRO #LVM3M5.”

About ISRO’s Bahubali rocket carrying satellite

According to PTI, ISRO’s Bahubali carries CMS-03, is the heaviest satellite to lift off from Indian soil. Weighing a whopping 4410 kg, the CMS-03 is a replacement satellite for GSAT-7, used by the Indian Navy. It was placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the LVM-3 rocket on Sunday evening.

Baahubali: The Epic in theatres

Rajamouli released the remastered version of his Baahubali films in theatres on October 31. A combination of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Baahubali: The Epic is a 3-hour and 44-minute-long epic saga set in the world of Mahishmati.

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, with Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar in key supporting roles. The re-release earned ₹24.35 crore net in India and ₹39.75 crore worldwide in its first weekend, according to Sacnilk.