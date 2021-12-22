SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu for postponing Sarkaru Vaari Paata for RRR

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has thanked Mahesh Babu for postponing the release of his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was scheduled for Sankranti release next year. Mahesh decided to postpone his film’s release to allow RRR and Radha Shyam to have a smooth theatrical run during the festival.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank Mahesh for moving his film to the summer of 2022 and creating a healthy atmosphere for other films to release. “@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initiative in decluttering the Pongal releases. Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial (sic),” Rajamouli wrote.

In reply to Rajamouli’s tweet, Mahesh wrote, “Always said it sir. The kind of films you make deserve all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR (sic).”

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata was originally slated for Sankranti festival next year. However, a couple of weeks ago, the makers of the film announced they’re pushing the release to April 2022. Rajamouli revealed that it was Mahesh who asked his producers to shift the release date of their movie.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s RRR is gearing up for January 7, 2022 release worldwide. In the film, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen together on screen for the first time. It is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.