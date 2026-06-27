SS Rajamouli's Varanasi glimpse featuring Mahesh Babu receives whistles and cheers from French audience; watch

After delivering blockbusters such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now gearing up for his next pan-India spectacle, Varanasi. As part of his Europe tour, Rajamouli showcased his films to audiences in France, where glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 were screened alongside RRR. The first look at Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu, received a thunderous response from the French audience.

French audience reacts to Varanasi glimpse

Mahesh Babu plays the lead in SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic, Varanasi.

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On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Varanasi shared a video capturing the enthusiastic reaction to the film's glimpse in France. On June 26, RRR was screened at La Cinémathèque Française in Paris. Following the screening, the audience was treated to exclusive glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1. A video from the theatre shows the audience hooting, whistling and applauding loudly as Mahesh Babu appears on screen in the Varanasi glimpse. The applause continued even after the preview ended.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption accompanying the video read, "In Annecy, France!! 1000's of miles away from India, 100's of French audience at an #RRRMovie screening and the applause for the #Varanasi glimpse was surreal..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption accompanying the video read, "In Annecy, France!! 1000's of miles away from India, 100's of French audience at an #RRRMovie screening and the applause for the #Varanasi glimpse was surreal..." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SS Rajamouli's Europe tour includes screenings of RRR and Eega, masterclasses, and fan meet-and-greets. The tour began on June 26 with the screening of RRR in Paris. It will be followed by a screening of Baahubali: The Beginning and a masterclass with SS Rajamouli and Christophe Gans in Paris on June 27. Apart from the events in Paris, Rajamouli will also conduct a masterclass in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and attend the NIFF Awards ceremony in the city. Glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 are attached to the screenings throughout the tour. The tour will conclude on July 4th with a masterclass at Neuchâtel, Switzerland. About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SS Rajamouli's Europe tour includes screenings of RRR and Eega, masterclasses, and fan meet-and-greets. The tour began on June 26 with the screening of RRR in Paris. It will be followed by a screening of Baahubali: The Beginning and a masterclass with SS Rajamouli and Christophe Gans in Paris on June 27. Apart from the events in Paris, Rajamouli will also conduct a masterclass in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and attend the NIFF Awards ceremony in the city. Glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 are attached to the screenings throughout the tour. The tour will conclude on July 4th with a masterclass at Neuchâtel, Switzerland. About Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is among the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. The sci-fi action drama stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years and Rajamouli's first feature since the global success of RRR.

The makers unveiled the film's first glimpse at a grand event in Hyderabad last year, hinting at a story centred on time travel. Rajamouli has also confirmed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Varanasi is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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