Suniel Narang calls Naga Vamsi ‘snake, producer with duplicate hair’ amid theatre issue; denies targeting Peddi

The producers and distributors of Telangana are at loggerheads over revenue generated from films. As the exhibitors demand a percentage-sharing model over the fixed rental model, Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas and Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments have fired shots at each other. Suniel even called Vamsi a ‘snake’ and a ‘producer with duplicate hair’.

Naga Vamsi alleges multiplexes given preference over single screens

Suniel Narang and Naga Vamsi fired shots at each other recently.

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Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Vamsi, and other members of the Producers Guild held a press conference to discuss the issue. At the press meet, Vamsi said, “People will come to theatres if you develop single screens over multiplexes. Look at Vizag, single screens there generate more revenue than plexes.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “One big exhibitor has had Mallikarjuna and Brahmaramba theatres under lease for years now. Instead of doing that, they are developing the multiplexes around them. If you really cared about movie theatres, why don’t you stop feeding multiplexes and give movies to single screens instead? But when someone else is making a big film, you suddenly remember exhibitors and single screens.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “One big exhibitor has had Mallikarjuna and Brahmaramba theatres under lease for years now. Instead of doing that, they are developing the multiplexes around them. If you really cared about movie theatres, why don’t you stop feeding multiplexes and give movies to single screens instead? But when someone else is making a big film, you suddenly remember exhibitors and single screens.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the press meet, Ravi mentioned that these issues are being raised before the release of his film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi on June 4. Suniel Narang, daughter hit back at claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the press meet, Ravi mentioned that these issues are being raised before the release of his film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi on June 4. Suniel Narang, daughter hit back at claim {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suniel had held a press conference ahead of that with Sireesh, Dil Raju's brother, and other members of the Telangana Exhibitors Association. He said, “Isn’t it better for all of us to develop single screens instead of them shutting down? There is no targeting one film or anything. We have been asking for so many years, and producers are promising us they are not completing the issue. They always say we will sit, but they aren’t. Kindly help us save single screens and upgrade them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suniel had held a press conference ahead of that with Sireesh, Dil Raju's brother, and other members of the Telangana Exhibitors Association. He said, “Isn’t it better for all of us to develop single screens instead of them shutting down? There is no targeting one film or anything. We have been asking for so many years, and producers are promising us they are not completing the issue. They always say we will sit, but they aren’t. Kindly help us save single screens and upgrade them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Now, after Vamsi’s press meet, in an interview with TV9, Suniel spoke to someone off the screen and said, “Wo kya naam hai beta? Wo producer rehta, chashma pehenke, vo duplicate baal rehta. Naga Vamsi, paamu…sorry, Naga Vamsi. (What’s his name son? The producer who wears spectacles and has duplicate hair. Naga Vamsi, snake…).” Suniel also said that Vamsi claimed he builds multiplexes wherever he finds land, and that he is actually building numerous single screens and booking them instead. Naga refers to a divine or semi-divine, half-human, half-serpent being.

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His daughter, Jhanvi Narang, also hit out at Vamsi on X (formerly Twitter). She posted a map of their where their theatres are located, writing, “Our company was built on the idea of renovating single screens to provide hygienic and clean family experience. When the root of my company stems from singlescreens, its absurd anyone questions why we worry about the plight of the very same single screens.”

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This comes after a meeting was held between exhibitors and producers of Telangana on May 12. The exhibitors are now refusing to raise ticket prices for films unless their demands are met.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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