Sunitha Upadrasta says her take on feminism was never intended to justify disrespect: ‘My values remain unchanged’

Singer and voice artist Sunitha Upadrasta sparked backlash for her recent statements on feminism. In an interview she said that if women believe it’s her body, her choice, men are also free to believe it’s his eyes, his choice. A section on social media called her out for the comments. (Also read: ‘Not okay with it’: Sunitha hits back at Chinmayi Sripaada after being called out for saying ‘his eyes, his wish)

What Sunitha said

Sunitha Upadrasta has addressed the backlash for her comments on feminism.

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The singer has now addressed the backlash in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “A statement in my recent interview was made out of sheer anger and disappointment at the way some lecherous men perceive women, and was never intended to justify, encourage or normalize disrespect, judgement, exploitation, or any inappropriate behaviour towards women.”

She added, “As a woman I strongly believe in equal rights, equal opportunities, dignity, and respect for women. I would never support or tolerate anything that harms or demeans another woman. I request that my words be understood in the context in which they were spoken and not be assigned meanings I never intended. My values remain unchanged: equality, respect, and zero tolerance for exploitation and injustice towards women.”

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Sunitha via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} What is the controversy about? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with Gulte, Sunitha was asked about her opinion on the fight for equality, and she said, “Women think the cigarette light is their torch for freedom. It is the stupidest thing in the world to equate cigarette smoking with equality. If a man smokes, he might lose just minutes, but a woman will lose hours of her life. The debates on equality today surprise me; I think it’s a waste of time. If you think freedom is to wear whatever you want, you’re being foolish. That’s not feminism at all. It is to value my opinions as much as a man's, and if I am treated well, that’s important.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with Gulte, Sunitha was asked about her opinion on the fight for equality, and she said, “Women think the cigarette light is their torch for freedom. It is the stupidest thing in the world to equate cigarette smoking with equality. If a man smokes, he might lose just minutes, but a woman will lose hours of her life. The debates on equality today surprise me; I think it’s a waste of time. If you think freedom is to wear whatever you want, you’re being foolish. That’s not feminism at all. It is to value my opinions as much as a man's, and if I am treated well, that’s important.” {{/usCountry}}

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When the male interviewer pointed out that ‘my body, my right’ is a strong feminist slogan today, the singer said, “My body, my right. And his eyes, his right. When women say it, then it’s his right too. In my opinion, it doesn’t come under freedom. Wear whatever you want, as long as you’re safe. If you think nobody will judge you or look at you, wear it. It’s easier to keep myself safe than to change how someone else views me. It’s not our culture. I don’t mind if you think I’m old school.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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