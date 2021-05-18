Telugu actor Pavala Syamala in financial straits, can't afford to buy groceries: report

Actor Pavala Syamala, who has appeared in hundreds of films, has appealed for financial help. The actor is suffering from an illness, and cannot afford to pay her rent.

Syamala's daughter, after having suffered a TB infection, has been bedridden, according to a Pinkvilla report. Syamala, 70, claimed in a television interview that she has not been receiving the pension of ₹10000 that she was promised. "The pension given by the Telangana government for old people hasn't been coming to me for the past few months. It has become a struggle to find food for me and my daughter. Not many are willing to come to us and help due to the pandemic."

"The medical expenses are to the tune of ₹10000 per month. Due to the current pandemic, people are not readily helping us or coming to us. We are not able to buy even groceries," Syamala said, according to Ragalahari.com.

Actor Karate Kalyani, according to a leading daily, has highlighted Syamala's plight, and has said that she would reach out to the Movie Artist Association (MAA) for aid. Actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have helped her out financially, in the past.

Syamala has appeared in films such as Khadgam, Andhrawala, Babai Hotel and Golimaa.