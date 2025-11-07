The Girlfriend Twitter review: Fans say Rashmika Mandanna's performance is ‘outstanding’, some call it ‘painful watch’

The Girlfriend Twitter review: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's film released in theatres on Friday. After watching the film, many people have praised Rashmika's performance as "amazing", with many even saying that she should get a National Award. A few people have said that the film is "sub-par" and a "painful watch." The Girlfriend Twitter review: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in a still from the film.

Fans in awe of Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend

Taking to X, several people said that the film "stands tall for emotion and authenticity." A fan said, "Rashmika's performance peaks here. Every girl should watch this film; the interval scene is awesome. Dheekshith acting, overall a super hit movie." A person wrote, "#RashmikaMandanna's excellent performance. She nailed it, give her a national award."

A comment read, "@iamRashmika for #TheGirlFriend movie undoubtedly. Her acting skills in every movie are peaking. Lots of love & Appreciation & Big Hug to You Blockbuster You Nailed it." A tweet read, "#TheGirlfriend stands tall for its emotion and authenticity." "#TheGirlfriend — a beautiful emotional journey that truly connects with the heart!"

A fan wrote, "#RashmikaMandanna shines effortlessly in every frame — her performance is pure magic on screen." "The Girlfriend is an exquisite exploration of love, vulnerability & self-discovery. @23_rahulr paints love/loneliness with rare honesty. @iamRashmika doesn’t just perform — she inhabits Bhooma, her silences speak louder than words. A film that stays with you long after it ends," read a tweet.

A person tweeted, "Rashmika Mandanna - the perfect mix of charm, talent & attitude. From Geetha Govindam to The Girlfriend, her journey is pure magic." "Girlfriend @iamRashmika was brilliant in her well-acted role and a good script. The challenging boyfriend character hit hard. A powerful reminder that we must respect everyone's choices & never try to control them! @23_rahulr loved the film," wrote an X user.

"People who say Rashmika is a lucky actress need to watch Girlfriend. You will get to know why she is the top-most indian actress. Apart from Alia, she is the only actress who actually acts. With her girlfriend, she surpassed her. Love you. @iamRashmika," said a fan.

A few people didn't like the film much

A few people didn't share the same view. A person said, “A slow, uneven romantic drama that fails to engage. Despite Rashmika’s Okay performance and a few good moments, the inconsistent narration and sluggish pace make it a dull watch. Honest intent, weak impact. Overall, a painful watch!”

A tweet read, "Not a great film. Quite subpar tbh. Expected ending." "The Girlfriend is a decent film — the first half was okay, but the second half and climax were explosive! Rashmika shines in her role, Dheekshith Shetty impresses, and Rahul Ravindran’s direction is the film’s heart and soul. Not everyone’s cup of tea," commented an X user. “It's ok, nothing out of the world. Good show, but not great.”

About The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is an upcoming Telugu film, which is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The film is about a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith Shetty being aggressive.

The movie is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.