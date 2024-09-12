 The GOAT box office collection day 7: Vijay's film wraps up 1st week total at ₹170 crore - Hindustan Times
The GOAT box office collection day 7: Vijay's film wraps up 1st week total at 170 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 12, 2024 11:20 AM IST

The GOAT box office collection day 7: The film didn't do well on Wednesday. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment.

The GOAT box office collection day 7: The Vijay-starrer witnessed its lowest earnings on Wednesday. According to Sacnilk.com, the action film helmed by Venkat Prabhu has earned over 170 crore in India so far. In the film, Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son. (Also Read | Venkat Prabhu thinks The GOAT didn't work in Telugu, Hindi due to Chennai Super Kings connect: ‘MI, RCB fans troll me’)

The GOAT box office collection day 7: Vijay was seen in dual roles in the film.
The GOAT box office collection day 7: Vijay was seen in dual roles in the film.

The GOAT India box office collection

The film earned 44 crore (Tamil: 39.15 crore; Hindi: 1.85 crore; Telugu: 3 crore) on day one, 25.5 crore (Tamil: 22.75 crore; Hindi: 1.4 crore; Telugu: 1.35 crore) on day two and 33.5 crore (Tamil: 29.15 crore; Hindi: 2.35 crore; Telugu: 2 crore) on day three.

It earned 34 crore [Tamil: 29.8 crore; Hindi: 2.7 crore; Telugu: 1.5 crore] on day four, 14.75 crore [Tamil: 13.25 crore; Hindi: 90 lakh; Telugu: 60 lakh] on day five and 11 crore [Tamil: 9.5 crore; Hindi: 80 lakh; Telugu: 70 lakh] on day 6. On day seven, the film collected 8 crore nett in India, in all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned 170.75 crore. The GOAT had an overall 27.80% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

Venkat Prabhu on film

Recently, Venkat recently talked about why The GOAT didn't work in Telugu and Hindi. Talking to fans on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Because of that, Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) fans troll me. We are all CSK fans - it’s in our blood and we can’t deny that. Maybe, it’s because of the CSK connection that this movie didn’t appeal much to Telugu and Hindi audiences. I don’t think they enjoyed the moment like we did.”

About The GOAT

The cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh among others. Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

Follow Us On