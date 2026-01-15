The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas film sees no growth despite Pongal holiday, crosses ₹130 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Expectations were high from Prabhas' big release this year, the horror-comedy Raja Saab. The film hit theatres last Friday after much delay. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab opened to mostly mixed reviews, but still ensured a big opening largely due to the massive star power of Prabhas. Has the film managed to maintain that momentum as it closes out its first week? Let's take a deeper look. (Also read: As The Raja Saab crosses ₹112 crore on opening day, director Maruthi says Allu Arjun called to congratulate him) The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas' film was released on January 9.

The Raja Saab box office update In the first week, The Raja Saab has seen mostly dips on its weekdays. However, it is a worrying sign that even on Thursday, which marked a holiday with Pongal, the film barely showed any growth. The Raja Saab has collected ₹5.49 crore on its seventh day, according to the latest update on Sacnilk.

There is barely any growth in the collections from Wednesday, which were at ₹5.35 crore. The opening-day numbers, at ₹53.75 crore, are still the highest single-day collection for the film so far. The Raja Saab is struggling to reach double-digit numbers on a single day. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹130.24 crore.

About The Raja Saab After fans were shocked to see that Prabhas' look in the trailer wasn't in the film, the makers announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory announced the new addition to the media and said, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.”

The Raja Saab tells the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark secrets about his family’s past. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.