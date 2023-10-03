Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer: Ravi Teja leads action thriller as ‘India’s biggest thief'. Watch

The first trailer of Tiger Nageswara Rao is here! On Tuesday, the production banner of the film unveiled the action-packed trailer of the pan-India film that stars Ravi Teja in the lead. Also starring Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jisshu Sengupta and Anupam Kher, the Vamsee directorial releases on October 20. (Also read: Tiger Nageswara Rao teaser: Ravi Teja roars in his first pan-India film, Anupam Kher plays IB officer. Watch)

About the trailer

Ravi Teja in a still from Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The official trailer of Tiger Nageswara Rao begins with a tense scene of an auctioning at the Guntur Railway Station. The set changes to an anonymous caller warning the police that the Cirkar Express running from Kakinada to Madras will be looted in-between. As he powers through beating a number of goons, Tiger exclaims that it is better to give a warning before wrecking havoc.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon also makes a brief appearance as his possible love interest in the film. As the hunt for Tiger becomes priority, special police forces are also called in, which are lead by a special officer played by Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta. Anupam Kher also appears as an Intelligence Bureau officer and Murali Sharma stars as the Deputy Superintendent of Police. The trailer ends with a number of action and dramatic scenes combined together.

Fan reactions

Excited fans reacted to the trailer and added to the comments. One said, "Sure shot blockbuster.." Another wrote, "This looks phenomenal. Ravi Teja did a great job and hope this movie will reach to every part of India." A comment read, "Ravi Teja is gonna give us an awesome cinematic experience. All the best wishes for the movie's success (red heart emoticon)" "Just trailer itself gave massive goosebumps. Waiting for mass maharaaj Ravi Teja!"

Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on true rumours, set against the evocative backdrop of the 1970s. Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi in cinemas on the occasion of Dussehra on October 20.

