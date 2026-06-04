Upasana Konidela joins fans to watch Ram Charan's Peddi in Hyderabad theatre, cheers wildly for husband. Watch

Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, had its premiere on June 3 ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4. While fans flocked to catch the first show, it was Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela who stole the spotlight as his biggest cheerleader. (Also read: Peddi movie review: Ram Charan's film asks pertinent questions about identity; Janhvi Kapoor feels wasted) Upasana Konidela watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Upasana reviews Peddi Upasana fully embraced the Peddi mania as she joined fans to watch the film at a theatre in Hyderabad. Several videos from the show have surfaced on social media, capturing the entrepreneur cheering enthusiastically for Ram Charan and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere. The videos capture the electric atmosphere inside the theatre, with fans breaking into loud cheers, whistles and applause during one of Ram Charan’s standout moments on screen. Upasana was seen seated among the audience, thoroughly enjoying the experience. She was seen laughing, cheering and joining in the celebrations. In one clip, she is seen picking up paper bits strewn across the floor and tossing them into the air, adding her own touch to the confetti-filled frenzy inside the auditorium.

Upasana watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Later, as she made her way out of the theatre amid a sea of excited fans, with security personnel escorting her through the crowd, Upasana was asked for her verdict on the film. Without saying much, she summed up her reaction to her husband Ram Charan’s latest outing in just one word. “Amazing,” she said when asked about her feedback on the film.