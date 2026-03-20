Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film drowns in Dhurandhar 2 tsunami, opens at ₹31 crore
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer clashed at the box office with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: It was Dhurandhar 2 that swept audiences away on March 19, as the much-awaited sequel from Aditya Dhar arrived in theatres. But Ugadi also saw the release of a Telugu film, the only title that dared clash with the Bollywood spy thriller. Pawan Kalyan returned to the big screen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a mass action thriller. However, the film’s collections were clearly impacted by the clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as evidenced by its box office receipts.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office update
Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened on Thursday with domestic collections of around ₹31.50 crore net. While this may seem like a big number in isolation, one must understand that Telugu mass action films featuring A-list stars routinely open at over ₹50 crore. Pawan Kalyan’s previous film - OG - had an opening day of ₹90 crore, almost thrice as much as Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered occupancy of around 70% in the Telugu states.
Dhurandhar 2 wipes out Ustaad Bhagat Singh
In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 registered over 75% occupancy in the region, according to early trade estimates. The film’s Telugu dub alone earned over ₹2 crore net on the day, while the Hindi version also brought in sizable returns. While final numbers are not in yet, trade insiders estimate that Dhurandhar 2 earned over ₹25 crore in the Telugu states, through both its Hindi and Telugu versions. In many centres in urban Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dhurandhar 2 was the audience’s first choice even over the ‘local’ hero’s film. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹102 crore net across India on Wednesday, the highest single-day collection by a Bollywood film.
All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. Said to be a remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban. The film was earlier slated for release later in the month, but the makers moved it to Ugadi after Yash’s pan-India film vacated that slot to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2. However, it seems the move did not pay off for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.