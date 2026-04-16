Varun Tej fractures his knee while prepping for Bhari, shoot stalled as he undergoes surgery

Actor Varun Tej has hit a brief pause on his prep for his upcoming film Bhari after sustaining a knee fracture during training. The actor had been undergoing intense training and practising volleyball for the sports drama when the mishap took place. He has since undergone a minor surgery and is currently recovering.

Varun Tej injured

Varun Tej made his acting debut in 2014 with the film, Mukunda.

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On Wednesday, his sister Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to share an update about his health after sustaining the injury. In the statement, Niharika revealed that Varun is currently doing fine and recovering under medical supervision. She posted the note without any caption.

“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement.

The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the statement was shared on social media, concerned fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. “Get well soon, brother, from @IamSaiDharamTej fans,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Praying for your speedy recovery.” More about Varun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the statement was shared on social media, concerned fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. “Get well soon, brother, from @IamSaiDharamTej fans,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Praying for your speedy recovery.” More about Varun {{/usCountry}}

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Varun has been working in the industry for 12 years. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film, Mukunda. He went on to work on films such as Loafter, Mister, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration, Ghani, F3, and Maka.

His next film, Bhari is being described as a sports-driven drama. The film is currently under production. Niharika Konidela stepped into production with Committee Kurrollu. She is also associated with this project. After backing Raakaasaa, which saw a mixed box office response, she has now joined hands with her brother once again for Bhari. Apart from Bhari, Varun will also be seen in Korean Kanakaraju.

Varun is married to Lavanya Tripathi. Varun and Lavanya met on the sets of their 2017 film Mister and eventually began dating. The two worked together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH but kept their relationship mum for years. They got engaged in the presence of their families on 9 June 2023 in Hyderabad, making their relationship public. They married on 1 November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional ceremony. On 9 September 2025, their son Vaayuv was born.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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