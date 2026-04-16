Varun Tej fractures his knee while prepping for Bhari, shoot stalled as he undergoes surgery

The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari.

“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, his sister Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to share an update about his health after sustaining the injury. In the statement, Niharika revealed that Varun is currently doing fine and recovering under medical supervision. She posted the note without any caption.

Actor Varun Tej has hit a brief pause on his prep for his upcoming film Bhari after sustaining a knee fracture during training. The actor had been undergoing intense training and practising volleyball for the sports drama when the mishap took place. He has since undergone a minor surgery and is currently recovering.

Soon after the statement was shared on social media, concerned fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. “Get well soon, brother, from @IamSaiDharamTej fans,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Praying for your speedy recovery.”

More about Varun Varun has been working in the industry for 12 years. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film, Mukunda. He went on to work on films such as Loafter, Mister, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration, Ghani, F3, and Maka.

His next film, Bhari is being described as a sports-driven drama. The film is currently under production. Niharika Konidela stepped into production with Committee Kurrollu. She is also associated with this project. After backing Raakaasaa, which saw a mixed box office response, she has now joined hands with her brother once again for Bhari. Apart from Bhari, Varun will also be seen in Korean Kanakaraju.

Varun is married to Lavanya Tripathi. Varun and Lavanya met on the sets of their 2017 film Mister and eventually began dating. The two worked together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH but kept their relationship mum for years. They got engaged in the presence of their families on 9 June 2023 in Hyderabad, making their relationship public. They married on 1 November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional ceremony. On 9 September 2025, their son Vaayuv was born.