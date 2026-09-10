Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi reveal son Vaayuv's face on his 1st birthday: ‘Thought I knew what love meant’. See pics

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their son Vaayuv’s first birthday on September 10. As a special treat for fans, they revealed his face and penned sweet notes for him. Fans were thrilled to finally get a glimpse of what their son looks like. Niharika Konidela even called her nephew the ‘most gorgeous boy’ she had ever seen.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi reveal son’s face

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's son Vaaruv was born last year.

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Varun and Lavanya both posted pictures with Vaayuv to celebrate his birthday. Varun wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, “My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always.”

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{{^usCountry}} Lavanya also penned a long note for her son that read: “To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love…one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lavanya also penned a long note for her son that read: “To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love…one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me.” {{/usCountry}}

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She further wrote, “Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing. You have changed me in the most beautiful way. You are my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, my moon on the darkest nights and my sun on the brightest days. You are our world, Vaayuv. Happy 1st birthday my baby!”

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Varun’s sister, Niharika, couldn’t help but gush about her nephew. She commented, “There he issss, the most gorgeous boy I’ve ever seen.” His cousin Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, commented, “Happy happy birthday darling vaayu.” Badminton star PV Sindhu wrote, “So cuteee…. Happy birthday vaayuv.” Ritu Varma, Anupama Parameswaran, Ruhani Sharma and several others also showered him with love.

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About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun and Lavanya first met on the sets of the 2017 film Mister. They kept their relationship under wraps despite working together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. In 2023, they got engaged in Hyderabad and married in Tuscany, Italy, later the same year. In 2025, on September 9, their son Vaayuv was born. Varun last starred in Korean Kanakaraju and Lavanya in Sathi Leelavathi.