Venkatesh says he'd like to do multistarrers with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR

Unlike most of his star counterparts, actor Venkatesh doesn’t mind doing multi-starrers, should the script demand it. His upcoming film Saindhav will hit screens on January 13 for Sankranthi. As part of the film’s promotions, the song Sarada Saradaga was released in Vijayawada on Tuesday. In lieu of the release, Venkatesh spoke to the press and here’s what he had to say. (Also Read: Venkatesh visits Kanaka Durga temple and Babai Hotel in Vijayawada)

Would work with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR

Venkatesh doesn't mind doing multi-starrers

The actor was asked if he would do multi-starrers and he replied saying he would do them with all the heroes of Tollywood. “I am ready to do films with Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun if a good story demands it. I have no objection to acting alongside Pawan Kalyan, Rana and Varun Tej,” he said.

Times have changed

Venkatesh made a name for himself acting in family-oriented films like Preminchukundam Raa and Nuvvu Naaku Nacchav. Talking about the audience’s changing tastes, he said, “The audiences who favour family oriented movies have decreased in numbers. Everyone wants a unique story, preferably action, and these new directors (like Sailesh) are doing such a good job.”

About Rana Naidu 2

Venkatesh also made some interesting comments about his web series Rana Naidu while promoting Saindhav. He said, “Unlike the first part, the second season will have more action and comedy over bold content. People have taken offense and I have taken their feedback into account this time around.”

Pan-India films

Saindhav will be Venkatesh’s first pan-Indian film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma and Andrea Jeremiah. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make his South debut as the antagonist in the film. Saindhav was supposed to hit screens in December, but the release was pushed to avoid clash with Salaar, Dunki and Aquaman. The film will hit screens not just in Telugu and Hindi, but also other South Indian languages.

