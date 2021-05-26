Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumours about his ill health, watch video

Telugu actor Chandra Mohan has quashed rumours about his ill health via a video. He revealed that he’s absolutely fine and requested people to not believe in any rumours about his health.

The 76-year-old has starred in over 500 Telugu films in a career-spanning over five decades. He began his career as a hero and went on to establish himself as a very popular character artist.

The video was shared by Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka.

Senior Actor #Chandramohan garu is completely fine. All the rumors about his health are false. Please stop speculating fake news. pic.twitter.com/wIJvGwLbvC — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 25, 2021

In the video, Chandra Mohan said: “Recently, I came across several fake reports about my health. Please don’t believe in those reports. I’m doing absolutely fine. I’m thankful to all of you for your love and blessings.”

Chandra Mohan’s last on screen appearance was in 2017 Telugu film Oxygen, starring Gopichand in the lead. In 1966, Chandra Mohan made his acting debut in a lead role in Telugu film Rangula Ratnam. He went on to continue playing lead roles in films such as Seetamahalakshmi, Rendu Rella Aaru and Ram Robert Rahim among others.





