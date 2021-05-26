Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumours about his ill health, watch video
Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumours about his ill health, watch video

  • Releasing a video, actor Chandra Mohan said that he was feeling fine and asked fans not to believe in rumours. His video was shared on Twitter by Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Telugu actor Chandra Mohan has quashed rumours about his ill health via a video. He revealed that he’s absolutely fine and requested people to not believe in any rumours about his health.

The 76-year-old has starred in over 500 Telugu films in a career-spanning over five decades. He began his career as a hero and went on to establish himself as a very popular character artist.

The video was shared by Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka.

In the video, Chandra Mohan said: “Recently, I came across several fake reports about my health. Please don’t believe in those reports. I’m doing absolutely fine. I’m thankful to all of you for your love and blessings.”

Also read: Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'

Chandra Mohan’s last on screen appearance was in 2017 Telugu film Oxygen, starring Gopichand in the lead. In 1966, Chandra Mohan made his acting debut in a lead role in Telugu film Rangula Ratnam. He went on to continue playing lead roles in films such as Seetamahalakshmi, Rendu Rella Aaru and Ram Robert Rahim among others.


